Meet Felix and Piper: 2 The Rescue

Felix and Piper are handsome and oh-so-sweet brothers looking for a new home. These two wonderful boys are four years old, neutered, and ready for their new home together! They came into the shelter as an owner surrender due to the owner moving and they are ready to move into their new home before the holidays!

Felix is the brother that has more white and Piper is the darker. They are incredibly sweet boys that entertain themselves playing with one another wrestling. They are playful and both love catnip. They are very loving and will give kisses as well. They have lived together with their entire lives and will need to be adopted together.