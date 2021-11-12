Meet Kelli: 2 The Rescue

Meet Kelli! She is a very sweet and shy beagle-mix girl. She mostly likes the freedom to do her own thing. She is a little timid around people she doesn't know, but warms up quickly. Kelli will climb up into one's lap to lay down, but typically on her own schedule. She loves to explore the outdoors and go for walks. Her hound senses will check in and she likes to explore all of the smells! We have also found that she loves stuffed animals and enjoys snuggling them.