x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Adoptions

Meet Rufus: 2 Rescue

Let's get Rufus adopted!

Rufus is 100lbs of pure squishy love and excitement! He is a stunning 3-year-old hound mix. He LOVES attention and giving hugs. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services said he doesn't realize his size and is a big ol' goofball. They said, Rufus, thrives when he has plenty of space to run around. 

They also said, he is a water lover and will lap up a quick drink, while you fill his bowl! Rufus' caretakers said he walks best with a harness and is still learning not to pull while walking. If Rufus sounds like the pup for you, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services to set up an appointment.

In Other News

Meet Stanley: 2 The Rescue