Meet Rufus: 2 Rescue

Rufus is 100lbs of pure squishy love and excitement! He is a stunning 3-year-old hound mix. He LOVES attention and giving hugs. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services said he doesn't realize his size and is a big ol' goofball. They said, Rufus, thrives when he has plenty of space to run around.

They also said, he is a water lover and will lap up a quick drink, while you fill his bowl! Rufus' caretakers said he walks best with a harness and is still learning not to pull while walking. If Rufus sounds like the pup for you, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services to set up an appointment.