Meet Papa: 2 the Rescue

He came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray and quickly became a staff favorite before going to a comfy foster home. Papa’s foster mom said he has a personality that blooms more each day. Papa is a sweet old guy who enjoys laying in his dog bed, loves treats, lots of petting and follows his foster mom everywhere so he knows what she's doing!

Papa also enjoys trotting around outside & sunbathing. He's well behaved, knows his name, and responds to it. Papa is housebroken and goes to the door when he needs to go out. Additionally, there are 2 dogs, 2 cats, and chickens at his foster home and he gets along with all of them, but tends to keep more to himself rather than playing or interacting with the other animals. In other words, Papa is practically perfect!