Meet Coffee: 2 the Rescue

Meet Coffee! He's an 8-year-old 103 lb. neutered male Bullmastiff mix. He arrived at the shelter on 10/15/20 as an owner surrender due to his previous owner being unable to keep and care for him any longer. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Shelter said he's a big ol' goofball, but don't let that fool you...he's not just all looks and silly antics, Coffee is smart too! He already knows how to sit and shake and will even change paws given for shake if asked. He would do best as the only pet in the home because he loves people so much, he'd like you all to himself! He has yet to not make a BFF out of everyone he meets here at the shelter. Can he be your Best Friend Forever too?