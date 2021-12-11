Let's get Roy adopted!

Say hello to Roy! Our friends at the Animal Rescue & Foster Program in Greensboro said he is one happy pup, with loads of love to give! Roy is a rat terrier/chihuahua mix. His caretakers said he would do best in a home with children ages ten and up because he only has three legs. But for what he lacks in the leg, Roy makes up with his love for walks and thirst for new adventures! If Roy sounds like a great addition to your loving home, reach out to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program in Greensboro.