Meet Stanley! He's a 2-year-old hound mix. The SPCA of the Triad says he's shy but sweet. They say he cowers to the ground when approached but warms up quickly when greeted with a smile. They are working with Stanley to come out of his shell more, but a loving family could help do the trick. If you can't get enough of those big brown eyes and want to give Stanley a comfy home, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad to meet him!