Meet Sugar: 2 the Rescue

Just like her name, this pup named Sugar is incredibly sweet! She is a hound mix that has been awaiting her fur-ever home, for quite a while now. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad said, she's a loving senior that adores attention and shows it with her body wiggles! Don’t let her age fool you, Sugar is still young at heart and full of spunk! Her caretakers said she would do best as an only dog, but loves all humans and just needs someone to love her as much as they do!