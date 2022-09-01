Meet Tabby: 2 The Rescue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tabby! She's lived at the Guilford County Animal Shelter for 98 days and is waiting patiently for her new home. Tabby is an 8-year-old spayed female gray tabby domestic shorthaired cat. She is FIV+. Tabby is an incredibly sweet girl who is a master at the cat artform of biscuit making.

If you'd like to give Tabby the home she deserves, contact the shelter to set up an appointment. Just make sure your home doesn't have any dogs and places for you and her to snuggle up and watch TV. Let's get Tabby adopted!