Meet Teddy: 2 the Rescue

Teddy is a 7-year-old English Bulldog and our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say, he is the sweetest older gentleman! He adores receiving attention and pets from all people! He would prefer to be the only dog in the house, as he tends to become a little grumpy towards other dogs. Teddy is looking for the perfect home for him to lounge around in. He is rather calm and laid back, but enjoys going for nice walks as well! He is also a huge fan of treats and sits so handsome for them!