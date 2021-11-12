Meet Temptation: 2 the Rescue

Meet Temptation, a super handsome boy who is about 1-1/2 years old and is hoping to be adopted into a loving home before Christmas! This happy and friendly boy walks well on a leash, sits nicely for treats, and clearly understands what furniture is for! Temptation does have the energy of a young pup, so he will need a person or family that's willing to give him exercise and attention each day.
If you'd like to add some delightful and good temptation to your life, just go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/visitBAS and schedule a meet and greet appointment today!