Angus is the most social cat at the SPCA of the Triad! He is a three-year-old domestic shorthair. His caretakers say, Angus adores all people and coexists well with other cats. They say, Angus is a vocal fella and will have the best conversations with you. Angus is also a snuggly guy and loves all the pets he can possibly get! If you are interested in adopting Angus, visit the SPCA of the Triad website to submit an application.