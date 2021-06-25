Meet Charlie Brown: 2 the Rescue

Let's find Charlie his fur-ever home!

Charlie Brown is a young, male, Feist-Corgi. He is tan, blonde and fawn in color. Charlie Brown will be a small dog, but don't tell him that.

Our friends at the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, say Charlie is great with other dogs and LOVES kids! He is partially potty-trained and his foster family is working on using bells to help him let you know that he needs to go out.

He loves to run and play and have lots of toys!! He is fearless but still needs some work on his manners. Charlie would love a family who is ready for a high energy pup and would prefer a large fenced yard for him to get the “zoomies” out.

Charlie Brown is up to date on his shots and has been neutered.