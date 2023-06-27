Burlington Animal Shelter reaches dog capacity for the second time

The shelter said it is not accepting any more dogs at the moment.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — For the second time this year, Burlington Animal Services says it's halting its intake of dogs.

The shelter says it's hit capacity and won't be accepting any more dogs.

It's also waiving dog adoption fees for the next 2 weeks.

The shelter did this back in February when it hit capacity for the first time. It's asking anyone to help foster dogs in the meantime.

