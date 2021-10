Meet Parcher! If you're looking for a road partner, this kitty already has a few stops under his belt. Our friends at the Animal Rescue and Foster Program said he was born last month, in Upper Sandusky Ohio. Parcher is the best traveler and could not love people more. Parcher is vaccinated and ready for a fur-ever home. To meet Parcher, visit the Animal Rescue and Foster Program's website and submit an application.