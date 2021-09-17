Meet Sweet Pea: 2 the Rescue

Sweet Pea is a 1-year-old Hound mix, looking for her fur-ever home. This compact furry friend, may not be winning any agility awards, but she will definitely win over your heart with her snuggling skills. If late-night snacks, snuggling and Netflix binging are your thing – Sweet Pea may be your perfect match. Rockingham County Animal Shelter says Sweet Pea is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you'd like to meet her, visit their website to set up an appointment.