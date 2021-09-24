Meet Toby: 2 the Rescue

Toby was found as a stray and worked his way into his rescuers' hearts pretty quickly. Our friends at the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation say, if they could keep him, they would! Toby is a Shiba Inu mix of about four years old and weighs about 45 lbs. He is extremely well-behaved, patient, and loving. Toby is already house-trained and walks well on a leash; he even sleeps through the night and doesn’t bark much! Toby is an absolute joy and a good companion.