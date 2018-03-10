CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bug spray might keep the mosquitoes off of you, but what about protecting your pets?

Veterinarians said that's a major concern as the mosquito-pocalypse hovers over the Carolinas.

"You go outside and get bit by mosquitoes; your pet is getting bit by mosquitoes," said Dr. Eric Setzer from Lesslie Animal Hospital.

The latest buzz swarming the Carolinas is raising red flags for pet owners. It's the harsh reality Dr. Eric Setzer at Lesslie Animal Hospital said his clients are calling about.

RELATED | ‘Mosquito-Pocalypse Is In Full Effect’: NC Hit by Blood-Sucking Pest Outbreak After Florence

"The biggest concern for pets is that the mosquitoes transmit heartworm disease," said Dr. Setzer.

With a monster mosquito outbreak looming, experts said the chances of your pet getting that disease are higher than ever.

Linda Lafortune and Riley the beagle aren't leaving it to chance.

"We do monthly prevention with both of our dogs so they take flea, tick, and heartworm medication once a month," said Linda Lafortune.

They know firsthand the dangerous possibilities if they don't.

RELATED | Extra Large Mosquitoes Found in Triad from Flooding

"We actually had a neighbor lose their dog because of heartworm disease about three or four years ago, so it's something I've always been attentive to because of that," said Lafortune.

"The mosquito is the vector that transmits that," said Setzer.

Right now, veterinarians are urging pet owners to protect their animals from the billions of blood-sucking insects before it's too late.

"It's not a question of if, it's a question of when your dog is getting the heartworm disease if you're not on heartworm prevention," said Setzer.

Experts said be careful where you purchase your pet's medication. You don't always get what you pay for online. It's in your animal's best interest to see a veterinarian.

© 2018 WCNC