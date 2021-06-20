Meet Elf: 2 the rescue

Say hello to Elf!
He is a two-year-old boxer mix, with a handsome diluted brindle coat.
Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say, he is a happy dog whose is smiling under that pouty face.
They also say, he's one of the shelter's most well-traveled dogs.
He's participated in the Guilford college student walks, last semester, with truck rides over to their campus, every Saturday.
While elf loves his hanging with the humans --
Elf prefers a home with no children and no other animals
If Elf sounds like a great addition to your family, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services to meet him.