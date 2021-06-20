x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Pets

Meet Elf: 2 the rescue

Let's get Elf adopted!

Say hello to Elf!

He is a two-year-old boxer mix, with a handsome diluted brindle coat.

Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say, he is a happy dog whose is smiling under that pouty face.

They also say, he's one of the shelter's most well-traveled dogs.

He's participated in the Guilford college student walks, last semester, with truck rides over to their campus, every Saturday.

While elf loves his hanging with the humans --

Elf prefers a home with no children and no other animals

If Elf sounds like a great addition to your family, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services to meet him.