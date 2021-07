This cute girl is just under three-months-old and is a lab/beagle mix.

She is around 10 lbs. and Animal Rescue and Foster Program volunteers, say she's delightful company! She loves everyone!

Evie has 2-sets of puppy shots complete and almost ready to be spayed. All of this is included in her adoption fee. To set up an appointment to meet Evie, contact the Animal Rescue and Foster Program.