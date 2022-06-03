Guilford County Animal Services seeing rise in surrenders, hoping new mobile center will help

Guilford County Animal Services kicks of Mobile Pet Assistance Center, or MPAC, to give out free food, rabies vaccines and microchip vouchers.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — As people face inflation, record high gas prices and rent increases, many are having to make tough decisions about their pets.

Guilford County Animal Services is working to keep pets with their owners during these difficult times.

"We are seeing a lot of animals being surrendered to the shelter due to the housing crisis right now. Rent and gas prices are very high. Folks are losing their homes and unable to care for the pets. It’s sad we’re certainly trying to do everything that we can to provide them with the resources that they need to keep their pets," Lisa Lee, assistant director of Guilford County Animal Services, said.

Lee said that's part of the reason why they just created the Mobile Pet Assistance Center or "MPAC."

Friday was their launch of the center in High Point and Lee said they'll be traveling across Guilford County every week to different locations through October.

The MPAC provide microchip vouchers, free rabies vaccines, dog and cat food, leashes and harnesses and new beds.

"We realize that not everybody can make it to a regular pet pantry which is on Huffman Mill Road. Plus, with the price of gas right now, you know, we’d rather bring our services to community than have the community come try to find us," Lee said.

It's already very popular and clearly needed. Lee said there was already a line outside 30 minutes before the event started.

Animal services said the entire event was a success.

There were 52 animals vaccinated, 66 microchip vouchers given out as well as 700 pounds of food.

Lee said it's a sign that this community loves their pets and how badly they want them taken care of.