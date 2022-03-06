Guilford County animal services provides tips to keep pets safe this holiday

July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month and the July 4 holiday can be tough for Animal Services as pet owners seek to locate their runaway pets.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services wants to let pet owners know what steps to take with keeping their pets safe this July 4 holiday.

Noise, bright lights, and vibrations from fireworks can cause severe anxiety for some pets. The animal can seek out places to hide from and escape the unpredictable noise – including running away from home.

There are steps pet owners can take to help keep their pets safe this holiday: