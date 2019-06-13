GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Is your pooch ready to be famous?

Well, this could be your big break.

The Drama Center of Greensboro is holding auditions for the role of Sandy the Dog in the upcoming production of the musical "Annie."

Auditions are from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, June 15 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater on N. Davie Street. You must register to audition.

Dogs of all breeds, colors, shapes, and sizes are encouraged audition, and must be licensed and up-to-date on all vaccines.

Dogs must be comfortable around crowds and able to sit, stay and come on command off leash by their handler and possibly other actors.

Handlers and dogs must be available for rehearsal and the show July 6-14.

For more information, email Drama Center Director Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.