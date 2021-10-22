Meet Kaylee: 2 the Rescue

Meet Kaylee! She is a young female, Black-Mouth Cur Mix. Kaylee is a little over a year old. The Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation described her as sweet, submissive, and obedient. They said, Kaylee is 17lbs. and is the perfect size for cuddles! Kaylee's foster parent said, she has springs in her feet and maybe good for agility training. Kaylee would do best in an active home, with lots of playtimes. Families with a fenced yard would be a huge plus!



If you're interested in adopting Kaylee, visit the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation's website. Please be aware that you must live within 45 minutes of AARF to adopt.