Meet Stitch, Canela, and Lilly: 2 the Rescue

This trio of sisters brings three times the fun!

Meet Stitch, Canela and Lilly, three sisters who you will want to adopt right away!

Our friends at "Burlington Animal Services" say, these kitties are the nicest, friendliest and sweetest girls you will ever meet!

They are very loving and affectionate and don’t mind being held! Each of them is litter-box trained and enjoys playing with children.

Stitch, Canela and Lilly are each a year-old, spayed, and have all of their shots.