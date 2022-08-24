Krispy Kreme going to the dogs with National Dog Day special

Dogs are in for a special treat at Krispy Kreme on Friday. The doughnut chain will be selling dog-friendly doughnuts modeled after its human-safe classic variety.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Dog Day the best way they know how — Doggie Doughnuts.

On Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer baked treats for dogs at participating stores for a limited time, while supplies last.

The doggie doughnuts will be available at the drive-thru and in stores, but only service animals are allowed inside.

Krispy Kreme's Toledo store, located at 3145 Secor Rd., is one of the participating locations.

The treats, which share a likeness with some of the doughnut chain's most popular human-friendly offerings, are designed for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Australian-based Huds and Toke created the special doggie doughnuts with human-grade ingredients, which include peanut butter, whole wheat flour, sugar and dried ground carob. Additional ingredients can be found here .