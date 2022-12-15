The helping hand brought Theo to a local animal service where the team scanned his microchip.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Call it a Christmas miracle.

A good Samaritan found a dog in DeKalb County and learned he was more than 1,000 miles away from his home.

The friendly finder brought the small black pup to DeKalb County Animal Services as a lost pet. The fluffy and scruffy dog was scanned for a microchip and animal service workers learned his owner lived in Texas.

"Theo had been missing since April and it brought his sweet owner to tears knowing that her dog had been found safe," according to a post by LifeLine Animal Project.

Theo's owner hopped on the next plane to rejoin her pup in the Peach State. The tail-wagging reunion brought smiles to both Theo's owner and his foster parent.

Theo greeted his owner with a fresh cut and a new bandana on Tuesday, ready to be taken back home in style.

"We are so grateful to this community of lifesavers for making happy reunions like this one happen," the shelter said.

No one knows how he made his way over 1,000 miles to the metro area.

The organization asks those who need help finding a lost or found pet to visit here.

