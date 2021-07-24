Meet Louie and Gracie: 2 the Rescue

This adorable duo is looking for a new forever home. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say, their previous parents were no longer able to care for them due to health issues. These kitties love people and snuggle time. Louie is the chunky fellow on the left and Gracie on the right is the elder of the two, she is 15-years-old. But no worries, she doesn't know it! The shelter recommends adopting these two kitties as a pair.