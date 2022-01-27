Lowe's to open Petco shops in select stores around the country

The first Lowe’s + Petco store-in-store concept is expected to open at Lowe’s Alamo Ranch, Texas location in early February.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe’s and Petco announced Thursday a pilot store-in-store program that brings products, services and expertise, for both home and pets, into one, convenient stop at select Lowe’s locations.

The first Lowe’s + Petco store-in-store concept is expected to open at Lowe’s Alamo Ranch, Texas location in early February, with plans to expand to 14 additional Lowe’s locations in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina by the end of March 2022.

“For many of our customers, their pets and their homes top the list of things that matter most, especially after two years spent mostly together within the same four walls,” Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president of merchandising, said. “This partnership enhances the total home solution we offer them by bringing home improvement and pet care products, services and expertise together under one roof.”

