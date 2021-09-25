Meet May: 2 the Rescue

May is a beautiful bi-colored girl who adores human affection. She always meets and greets everyone at the SPCA of the Triad with soft nudges to beg for attention. May has a playful side as well and loves toys (especially mice toys)! She feels it would be best if she didn’t have to share space or attention with any other cats but will take all the pets she can get from humans! If you are interested in adopting May, please visit triadspca.org to submit an application. You may also call the office to arrange a time to come and meet May.