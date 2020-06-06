2 the rescue: Meet Coco

She's as sweet as her name and she's longing for her forever family.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet this sweet girl named Coco.

She's just a year old and would love to be your companion for life.

She has a happy, friendly personality and would make a wonderful addition to a family that will include her in their daily life.

Coco is energetic, likes children and gets along with other dogs.

She is working on obedience skills, but is food motivated and smart, so continued training should be simple.

She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and living in a foster home.

If you are looking to add some sweet smiles and joy to your life, look no further than Coco!

To arrange a virtual meet and greet with Coco and her foster parents, please email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.