Let's get Valerie adopted!

Say hello to Valerie!

She is a stray with an unknown background, but our friends at Burlington Animal Services, say she is a beautiful, friendly pup!

Valerie is house-trained, knows how to sit on command, and does not jump all over you when it's treat time.

At three-years-young, she is not a puppy, but has many years of love and companionship to offer the lucky person who adopts her.

If you'd like to meet and adopt Valerie, reach out to Burlington Animal Services.