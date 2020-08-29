2 the Rescue: Meet Neeko

He's just a baby and needs a loving family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet little Neeko.

Neeko is just over three weeks and like most kittens, he's full of energy. Staff at the SPCA of the Triad says he's friendly, lively and loves to play.

We're told he's also incredibly sweet and gets along with other cats well.

Neeko is ready to start a new and wonderful life with a loving family. Hopefully, you can welcome this little guy into your life.