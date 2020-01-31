Volusia County Animal Services officials are hoping to find a new home for a neglected dog found living in filth – covered with fleas, sores and parasites.

Red, a 9-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, was rescued by Volusia County Animal Services nearly a year ago. Her former owner, Todd Nordman, 55, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail for cruelty to animals and unlawful confinement.

According to Volusia County Animal Services, Red was rescued last year when a deputy came to the Daytona Beach home to evict Nordham. She was found in dreadful conditions. The house, according to officials, was piled high with garbage and broken furniture. Red was chained up inside the house – with one end of the chain tied to her collar with a padlock and the other end attached to a couch, Volusia County spokesman Gary Davidson said.

"The stench of feces and ammonia inside the house was overwhelming and walls were covered with a brown residue and sticky to the touch. Red was covered with fleas and the house was infested with rats, insects and rotting food inside a refrigerator and freezers that didn’t work," Animal Services staff said.

"The debris was stacked so high that officers were unable to enter some of the rooms."

Red was taken to be examined and cared for at the Halifax Humane Society. Nearly a year later, her health and disposition have improved dramatically – and she is now ready to be adopted.

Nordman has pled no contest to the charges, both 1st-degree misdemeanors. As part of his sentence, Nordman is prohibited from owning another dog for five years.

