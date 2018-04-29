The Norfolk SPCA is looking for models to appear in its 2019 Magic Mutt calendar.

Fourteen men will be selected — one for each month in 2019, one for January 2020, and one model for the cover, the organization said.

The chosen models will pose with an animal who is up for adoption at the Norfolk SPCA when photographs are taken this summer.

Debra Dowden of the Norfolk SPCA said previous models have been first responders, doctors, Navy officers, athletes and community leaders.

Proceeds of calendar sales support the Norfolk SPCA’s animal care programs.

Men interested can submit an application. The deadline is May 13. The application and all other information is available at NorfolkSPCA.org.

