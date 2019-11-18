Tired of the tugging and pulling while taking your four-legged best friend for a walk? Check out these off-leash dog parks in the Triad, and give Fido a chance to roam free!

Griffin Community Park

The City of Greensboro just opened this dog-friendly park which features a fenced-in, two-acre shaded area where dogs can play. It's located at 5301 Hilltop Road in Jamestown. There's a path from the Griffin Recreation Center that leads to the dog park.

Bark Park at Country Park

Located inside Greensboro's Country Park, this dog park is divided into three separate and spacious fenced-in spaces. There's plenty of room to run, play fetch, or just enjoy sitting beneath a shady tree. If you enter the park from the Lawndale Drive entrance, there's a trail that cuts through the two ponds that leads to the dog park.

Southwest Park

This park has 2.5 acres of fenced-in play area, and separate spaces for large and small dogs. Follow the path by the maintenance shed to access the dog park. The park is located at 6309 Wiley Park Drive in Greensboro.

Hedgecock Dog Park

This park is located at 136 Northpoint Avenue in High Point and features two off-leash areas for small and large dogs.

Elon Dog Park - K-9 Corner at Schmidt Park

Located at 522 Cook Road in Elon, this park features one acre of enclosed space for dogs to roam off-leash. There's also a one-mile trail where you can take your dog for a quick walk on the leash.

Is there an off-leash dog park we should add to our list? Email webteam@wfmy.com and we'll update it!

