Pair of bonded senior dogs find their furever home

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Cheers to new beginnings! A pair of bonded senior dogs have a new place to call home just in time for the New Year thanks to a little holiday magic.

Twelve-year-old canine sisters Joey and Sophie with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) were adopted into their new family Wednesday. The pair were surrendered by their longtime owner just before the holiday season began when the owner found herself unable to care for them.

Her one wish was that the two dogs, who have always lived together, not be separated. Thanks to the generosity of one couple, her wish is coming true this holiday season.

The two dogs were adopted into their new family as a pair.

Employees at AWLA took photos of the new family together, apologizing for how blurry they came out.

"In true Joey and Sophie fashion, it was hard to get them to sit still because they were so excited to be hanging out with their human friends, so these photos are not quite as endearing as we'd hoped," AWLA said in a statement.

Adding, "But it's clear to see that everyone was so happy with this outcome last night."