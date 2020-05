This dynamic sibling duo will warm your heart right up!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Meet Rupert and Felix!

Rupert is a black short-hair cat and Felix is a tabby short-hair cat.

They're 9-month old brothers who love to play hard and spend time with their foster family.

They're a bonded pair so they'd prefer to be adopted together.

If you think Rupert and Felix could be a good fit for your home -- contact the Animal Adoption & Rescue Foundation in Winston-Salem at aarfws.org.

You can also send in an application online.