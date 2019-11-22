CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 2 out of 3 apartment complexes in Charlotte ban or have restrictions on pit bulls.

The dog breed is one of the most controversial dog breeds around. People either love them or want nothing to do with them.

With so many people moving to Charlotte, and countless apartments being built, pit bull advocates said there's a growing crisis for pit bulls: there's barely a place they're allowed to live in, according to the American Pit Bull Foundation.

"We at the American Pit Bull Foundation get calls on a weekly basis," explains Sara Ondrako of the organization. "'Hey, I can't find a place to live, I might have to surrender my dog. What do I do?'" she said, recalling the calls they receive.

Of 282 apartment complexes in Mecklenburg County that allow dogs, about 200 have restrictions on specific breeds, including pit bulls, the organization told WCNC NBC Charlotte. That equates to about 70% of apartment complexes.

"I was trying to find an apartment complex where I could live and it was call after call, day after day," Ondrako said recalling her own experience.

The organization would like to see a change.

We want to know: Do you think apartments should ban pit bulls in our area?

CMPD Animal Care and Control said it's seeing an impact at their shelters too.

So far this year, 35% of dogs taken to county shelters were part, or full, pit bull, according to CMPD. CMPD Animal Care and Control Director Dr. Josh Fisher said people aren't choosing to adopt the breed because their apartment won't allow them.

"All dogs are individuals. You absolutely can have an aggressive dog. You absolutely cannot have an aggressive breed class," said Sara Ondrako.

Sara wishes apartments would understand that... but complexes we spoke with say it's not them... instead, their insurance doesn't allow it.

More news from wcnc.com:

Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before

'Oh, Buck No!' Deer Butchered in the Middle of High Point Nail Salon, Customer Says

FBI lawyer suspected of altering Russia probe document

After every puppy in her litter died, dog 'adopts' orphan puppies