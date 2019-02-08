GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man is desperately looking for one of his five dogs that went missing after running into the woods in High Point. TJ Johnson says 'Sargent,' one of his toy poodles - often seen out and about around the Triad - has been missing since Monday.

Johnson says the dog ran out the back patio of an apartment around the Palladium area, right off of Wendover Road after the housekeeper let the dog out. He's asking anyone with information about the dog reach out to him directly. The dog does have tags. It was last seen running in the Belks parking lot and around the Palladium area.

They have been trying to track the dog even during the stormy nights. They’ve built a shelter and have things up to try and track the dog back.

Johnson says he and the dogs go to UNC-Chapel Hill for game days, and the students on Franklin Street named the five the 'Starting Lineup.'

Greensboro Man Missing One of 5 Toy Poodles One of TJ Johnson's five toy poodles went missing on Monday in High Point.

Johnson usually has the poodle dogs in the downtown area and surrounding city games including Box Car, the Cobras games among other events.

The family said they’re extremely desperate to find Sargent. If you have picked up the dog they are offering a “substantial cash reward.” They’ve requested you call them at 336-402-3240.

Check these stories out:

Woman Walks into NC Humane Society, Asks for 2 Dogs Who've Been There Longest with Special Needs

RELATED: Wanted: 'Eno' the Emu still on the lam, was last spotted jumping hood of car

RELATED: Puppy Born With a 'Mustache' Capturing Everyone's Hearts

Endangered list sought for firefly with double-green flash

Touchdown! Astronomers just found a planet shaped like a football