GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man is desperately looking for one of his five dogs that went missing after running into the woods in High Point. TJ Johnson says 'Sargent,' one of his toy poodles - often seen out and about around the Triad - has been missing since Monday.

Johnson says the dog ran out the back patio of an apartment around the Palladium area, right off of Wendover Road. He's asking anyone with information about the dog reach out to him directly.

Johnson says he and the dogs go to UNC-Chapel Hill for game days, and the students on Franklin Street named the five the 'Starting Lineup.'

