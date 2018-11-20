BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a former four-legged officer.

Police say Officer J. Comer returned home from his shift on Tuesday and found his recently retired police canine "Keno" in distress.

Officer Comer rushed Keno to a local veterinary hospital, however, Keno later passed away at the vet.

Keno began his City of Burlington service as a multi-purpose police canine in 2011 and was handled exclusively by Officer Comer for eight years.

Keno helped in many cases leading to the arrest of numerous offenders.

Keno retired on October 26.

