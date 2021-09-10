Meet Gordon: 2 the Rescue

Let's get Gordon adopted!

Meet Gordon! He's a pup living at Burlington Animal Services and he's looking for his fur-ever home! Gordon has gone out on several of "Dog Day Out" adventures with Elon University students and always gets glowing reports from chaperones! Gordon is housetrained, good with other dogs, loving and affectionate. His caretakers said, Gordon enjoys long walks and meeting people, and he's a playful, energetic, happy boy.

Gordon needs a home with an active family that will include him in their daily lives, take him for long walks, and snuggle with him on the sofa to watch TV! Everyone loves Gordon, but it’s time for him to begin a new chapter in a forever home.