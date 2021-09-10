Meet Maxine: 2 The Rescue

Meet Maxine! She is is a spunky and sweet 10-month-old domestic short-hair girl, looking for the best home for her needs. Max is a special needs kitty who will require just a little extra attention. She lost her tail in an accident and had it amputated. It seems that her accident had caused some nerve damage in her rectum area which had resulted in uncontrollable bowel movements; however, her foster family has worked hard to get Maxine on a scheduled routine and she hasn't had any accidents recently! Maxine loves other cats and will do best with a friend in the home. She would be a great addition to any home that is willing to keep her on a routine and give her the little extra love and care that she needs.