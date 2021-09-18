Meet Bill Nye: 2 the Rescue

Say hello to Bill Nye, not the science guy, but the science pup! Bill Nye is around two years old and while he can't name the elements on the periodic table...he does have stunning good looks! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say, Bill Nye is very loveable, playful, and fan big fan of treats. They say he's just an overall terrific dog, that'll make a great companion for just about any family. If Bill Nye sounds like a great addition to your crew, reach out to Burlington Animal Services to set up an appointment.