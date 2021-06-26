Meet Nala: 2 the Rescue

Let's get Nala adopted!

Meet Nala!

She is a beautiful pup and is only a year-old! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say, she is an energetic girl, who will be happiest in a home with people willing to take her on long walks and runs.

They say Nala does like children, but would work best with bigger school-age kids, since she sometimes can get excited and jump up and down!

Nala is and knows how to sit on command. If there are other dogs in the home, caretakers recommend setting up a meeting first to make sure they get along!