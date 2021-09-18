Meet Grover: 2 The Rescue

Say hello to Grover. He is a people-loving hound mix, awaiting an active forever family that will play and run with him. Grover is also a lover of snuggles and mid-day naps. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad, say Grover is a sweet boy who thoroughly enjoys human affection, but would likely do best as an only dog. He would also love a yard with plenty of room to run and play! Oh, and some squeaky toys would be awesome too! If Grover sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad to set up an appointment.