Meet Sarabi: 2 The Rescue

Sweet Sarabi is a one-year-old black and white pointer mix looking for her new home! She gets along well with other dogs and would LOVE to meet your family and dog to see if she's your pup's new playmate!

She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, as an owner surrender through no fault of her own. Her previous owner stated she was good with other animals, strangers, and children. They also said Sarabi was affectionate, energetic, playful, kept indoors, housetrained and crate trained. She was a little shy when she first came into the shelter but has really blossomed into a sweetheart who loves going out and about to events! If you're looking for a playmate for your pup or a pup you can take about town on adventures, Sarabi is the girl for you!