Let's get Smitty adopted!

Meet Smitty, a very sweet 4-month-old kitty who would love to be your new mini panther! Smitty came to Burlington Animal Services undernourished, Panleukopenia positive (kitten parvo), and with a ruptured cornea. To say he's had a rough start at life would be an understatement. He has since had his left eye removed and is doing fantastic. With the help of the Burlington Animal Services medical team, Smitty’s life has completely turned around and he is a happy and healthy kitten who is now ready for his forever home. He loves humans, other cats and kittens and dogs alike. So if you’d like to meet and adopt this purr-fectly sweet little guy, just email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.