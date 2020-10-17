2 the rescue: Meet Yazmin

This sweet and affectionate pup is looking her forever home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's Yazmin.

Staff with SPCA of the Triad tells us she's a sweet, 2-year-old hound mix.

We're told she does well with people and other dogs.

They say this little ball of joy would make a wonderful family member for any home. She is looking for her new family and she just might fit perfectly into yours.

If you think Yazmin would make a great addition to your home, then come and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.

They are operating by appointment only. You can fill out an application for their website, and then an appointment can be made for you to meet her once you are approved.